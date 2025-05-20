Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Our Latest Report on DAWN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $26,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,346.06. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.