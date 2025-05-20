Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.52% of Energy Recovery worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.6%

ERII opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

