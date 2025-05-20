Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.89 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $3,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 764.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of BXC opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $562.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

