Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.72% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 206,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 93,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at $408,023.10. The trade was a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $475.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -606.45%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

