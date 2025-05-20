Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,454 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,184,584.66. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

