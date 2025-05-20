Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,744 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Sirius XM worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Sirius XM by 383,152.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 137,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

SIRI stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.56%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

