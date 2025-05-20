Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graham alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GHC opened at $959.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,015.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $938.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 5.05%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.