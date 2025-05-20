Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.23 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Premier by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

