Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $168.88.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

