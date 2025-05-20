Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LGI Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.3%

LGIH stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.