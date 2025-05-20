Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of LTC Properties worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

