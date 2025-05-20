Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BDC stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

