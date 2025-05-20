Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Herc worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,644,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.