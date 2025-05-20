Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

