Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,849,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,175,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after buying an additional 136,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 796,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

