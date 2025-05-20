Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,903 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Immunovant worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,217 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Immunovant by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunovant by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 925,081 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Immunovant by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,511,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 835,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $20,435,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,703.97. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.75.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

