Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,971 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 836.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

