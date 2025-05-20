Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 30,520 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.84% of Applied Therapeutics worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APLT opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.
Applied Therapeutics Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
