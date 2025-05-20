Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 58,687 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

