Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 397.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 846,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 410,877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,689.80. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,064.50. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,269 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

