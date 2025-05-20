Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after buying an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $340,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,680. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CNO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.