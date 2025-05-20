Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751 over the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

