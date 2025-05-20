Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.66% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 265,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.