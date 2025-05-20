Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,552 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its position in CAE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CAE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in CAE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

