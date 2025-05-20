Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,206 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cabot by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

