Deutsche Bank AG Sells 45,675 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,209,000 after acquiring an additional 953,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 357,681 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SKX stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,044,938.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

