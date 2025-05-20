Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

