Deutsche Bank AG Sells 80,989 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,908 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 80,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5,148.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 130,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,498 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

