Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

