Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 106,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $291.90 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.97.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

