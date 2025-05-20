Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after buying an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,896,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,213,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average of $252.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

