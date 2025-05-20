Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $5,925,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

