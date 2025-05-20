Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,440,000 after purchasing an additional 447,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after purchasing an additional 531,281 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Campbell’s Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Campbell’s Company Profile



The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

