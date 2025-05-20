Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 24,524 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

