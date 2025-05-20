Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 20,351 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,651,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

