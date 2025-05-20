Focus Partners Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $91,683,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Light & Wonder
In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on LNW. Benchmark dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
