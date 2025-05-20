Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,043 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in DaVita were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita stock opened at $144.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

