Focus Partners Wealth Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

