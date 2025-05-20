Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

