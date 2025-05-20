Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in ING Groep by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

