Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

