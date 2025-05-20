Focus Partners Wealth Has $607,000 Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in UiPath were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,101,000 after buying an additional 576,458 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $71,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,904 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

