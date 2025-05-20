Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in MasTec were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,472 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.