Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Moderna were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,833,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

