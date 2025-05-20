Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $562,000 Investment in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Virco Mfg. Co. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

