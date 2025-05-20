Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 3,460 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,324,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

