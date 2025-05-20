Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 3,499 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in National Grid were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

