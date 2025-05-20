Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 950 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,306.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $194.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

