Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Organon & Co. news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
