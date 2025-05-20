Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Get Navigator alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $993.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Navigator Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.